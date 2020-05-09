A convicted sex offender accused of moving to a new residence without notifying authorities remained in the Limestone County Jail on Friday, an official said.
Antonio Montez Moore, 28, of 1500 U.S. 72 East, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of violating the state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Under state rules, a sex offender must notify authorities before moving so an officer can make sure the address is acceptable under the law. Some sex offenders are barred from living too close to schools or day-care centers or from living in a home with children. They are also prevented from living too near their victim.
The case
On April 6, Athens Police Officer Greg Parnell was checking the residences of convicted sex offenders living in the city limits. When he checked for Moore at The Econo Lodge on U.S. 72 East, he discovered Moore had moved without telling authorities where he was living.
He was booked at the police department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail, where bail is set at $15,000. However, Moore's release has not been set by the courts.
Moore was first required to register as a sex offender after being convicted of committing first-degree attempted rape in Limestone County.
