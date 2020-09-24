Individuals looking to safely get rid of unused medication or old documents can do so Saturday at the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama's free shredding and drug take-back event.
The event will take place 9 a.m. until noon in the parking lot between Athens Middle School and Athens Stadium on U.S. 31. It's open to residents of Limestone and surrounding counties.
BBB said they are offering the event as a way for area residents and businesses to help protect identities and the environment with a quick, no-contact, drive-thru setup. Secure Destruction Services will shred up to four boxes or bags of documents per vehicle, and Athens Police Department will be there to collect over-the-counter and prescription pills, patches, controlled substances and veterinary medications. Needles will not be accepted.
Athens High students will also be collecting used clothing, household items and monetary donations to benefit Make-A-Wish of Alabama. Donation receipts will be available, according to a release from BBB.
Other sponsors for the event include Document Destruction Services, McClary Ford, America's Thrift Stores, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Quest Prevention Services, the City of Athens, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, Team Daks Domino's Pizza and The News Courier.
Call the BBB at 256-355-5170 for more information.
