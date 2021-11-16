People getting sick or injured is an unavoidable fact of life. As such, there will always be a need for workers in the medical industry to treat those in need of aid.
However, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, as Baby Boomers age and their health care needs grow it is creating a shortage of registered nurses.
“Compounding the problem is the fact that nursing schools across the country are struggling to expand capacity to meet the rising demand for care given the national move toward healthcare reform,” according to the AACN website.
In response to this growing shortage, Athens State University and the Huntsville Hospital system have entered into a learning partnership that will benefit both institutions. The two groups made the partnership official on Thursday, Nov. 12, during a ceremony at Huntsville Hospital.
As part of the agreement, employees in Huntsville Hospital Health System and their families will receive a 10% tuition discount on all classes at Athens State. According to the university, some of the main goals are to provide an incentive for RNs within the health system to complete their bachelor of science in nursing degree, as well as growing health science programs like health care management and health care administration.
“The learning partnership is a great opportunity for both institutions,” said Dr. Mark Reynolds, assistant professor of nursing. “The health care organization will benefit by having more quality BSN-prepared RN's caring for the consumers of healthcare which are those within the community.”
Athens State President Philip Way said in return the university receives higher enrollment and a chance to grow and and develop new health care related programs “so we are turning out the kind of graduates the system wants to hire, and in turn hoping the hospital will provide internships, co-ops and allow students to practice on the job so they are primed and ready to start work,” Way said.
“I think it's vital, because we have a shortage in those areas now,” Way said. “Practically every university in the state has a nursing program, and we still have a nursing shortage. It's vital for us to offer and grow those programs, because employers are requiring more and more and want (employees) to be at a higher skill level.”
According to the university, in addition to the learning partnership, Athens State just completed and signed an Educational Affiliation Agreement with the Huntsville Hospital Health System for its BSN nursing students to complete clinical experiences with Huntsville Hospital and any of their affiliates, which includes numerous hospitals, healthcare facilities and clinics.
“This agreement provides immense opportunities for our BSN program students to engage in direct practice experiences to ensure a quality and professional BSN-prepared RN,” Reynolds said.
