The 2021-2022 Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series is slated to kick off on Thursday, Nov. 4, with a tribute to the Delmore Brothers featuring Chris Jones and Paul Kramer. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. in McCandless Hall.
Chris Jones’ soulful singing, solid guitar skills, and impressive versatility have earned him the respect of the best musicians in the world.
Chris Jones & the Night Drivers make some of the most distinctively elegant yet driving bluegrass music heard anywhere today.
Likewise, Paul Kramer is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and songwriter who has been playing music in Nashville for over 30 years. He has released three albums as a solo artist and performs with Fifty Shades of Hay, the Grassaholics, the Nashville Fiddle Mafia, and Paul Kramer & Swing Street.
Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for children under the age of 18 and can be purchased by visiting www.TVOTFC.org or calling the office of University Advancement at 256-233-8185. As part of the Athens Forever Bicentennial Series, this event is sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention Steering Committee and the Livingston Concert/Lecture Series.
Additionally, the Fiddlers Concert Series is supported through funding provided by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment of the Arts.
The Athens State University Foundation and the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention Steering Committee are pleased to announce the 2022 Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series line up. This six-part series, leading up to the 2022 Fiddlers Convention next October, will allow bluegrass lovers to enjoy the sounds of old-time music throughout the year.
2022 Fiddlers Concert Series Line Up:
Nov. 4, 2021 – Delmore Brothers Tribute featuring Chris Jones & Paul Kramer
Jan. 20, 2022 – Kenny & Amanda Smith
March 17, 2022 – Appalachian Road Show
May 19, 2022 – Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers
July 14, 2022 – The Quebe Sisters
Sept. 29, 2022 – Mile Twelve
All six concerts will be held at Athens State University in McCandless Hall at 7 p.m.. Tickets for each show will cost $15 for adults and $5 for kids under 18.
Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase their choice of two Fiddlers Concert Series Season Passes – an open seating pass or a reserved seating pass. Open seating season passes will be $80 and include one ticket to each of the six concerts in the 2022 Fiddlers Concert Series and one weekend pass to the 2022 Fiddlers Convention. Seating for concerts will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
If guests would prefer to choose and reserve their seats for the concerts, they can purchase a reserved seating pass for $100. With this option, guests will choose which seats in McCandless Hall they would prefer to sit in, and these seats will be reserved for them for each concert in the series. The reserved seating pass also includes one ticket to all six concerts in the 2022 Fiddlers Concert Series and one weekend pass to the 2022 Fiddlers Convention.
Season passes can be purchased here. Tickets for each individual concert in the series can be purchased online through Eventbrite or www.TVOTFC.org.
