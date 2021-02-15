Martha Ray Easter, 87, of Orange City, Florida, passed away February 11, 2021. She had a long career with Corning Inc. and was an avid bridge player. She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine Stonestreet Easter and Milton James Easter; and sisters, Lutie Shamburger and Bettie Legg. …
A joint graveside service for brother and sister, Matthew David Middleton and Amy Brook Middleton, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery, with Clint Coffey officiating and Limestone Chapel Funeral Home directing. Amy, 53, died March 19, 2020, and Matthew, 55, died …
Robert Wayne Flannagan, of Athens, Alabama, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at his residence. Robert was born July 22, 1957, to Nell and Geneva Flannagan. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara Flannagan; daughters, Misty Long (Ronnie) of Memphis, Tennessee, and Lisa Keeton…
