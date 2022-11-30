Athens State University is pleased to announce new learning partnerships with TBAKI, Aerojet Rocketdyne, the City of Huntsville, and Torch Technologies.
The learning partnerships are designed to assist the employees of these companies and their immediate family members in achieving their educational goals in career appropriate disciplines through accessible online and traditional classroom settings and an affordable, low-cost tuition structure.
Benefits of the learning partnership include:
- 10 percent tuition discount on all classes
- Waived application fee
- Complimentary evaluation of previously earned educational credits and training/professional certifications/portfolio for consideration of transfer credit
These benefits extend to the parents, spouse, and children of the learning partner employee/member, as well.
The unique tuition structure approach is designed to extend Athens State’s outreach in the recruitment of new students, while serving to meet the relevant workforce readiness needs of employers in the state of Alabama and beyond.
TBAKI, Aerojet Rocketdyne, the City of Huntsville, and Torch Technologies join a list of other corporate partnerships including Lyons HR, Nemak, Five Stones Research Corporation, EFi Automotive, Chick-Fil-A (Cullman), VAYA Space, Huntsville Hospital System, Cullman Regional Medical Center, Crestwood Medical Center, and Aetos Systems. Visit athens.edu/learningpartners for more information.
