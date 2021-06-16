Athens State University recently celebrated the achievements of its top students during the 2021 Honors Convocation. Through hard work and determination, these students excelled in their coursework and achieved remarkable academic success.
The following local students received honors and awards for their work during the 2020-2021 school year:
• Emi Dutton, Athens — Outstanding Mathematics Major (with minor in education);
• Haley Ellis, Harvest — Outstanding English Major;
• Joshua Paul, Toney — Outstanding Computer Science Major; and
• Makala Paul, Toney — Highest Scholastic Achievement, Outstanding Art Student.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.