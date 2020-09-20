Sean Busick, a history professor at Athens State University, speaks about the American Revolution inside Kares Library as part of Constitution Day on Thursday. Athens State hosts Constitution Day annually. As part of his speech, Busick gave information on William Gilmore Simms, a leading literary figure in the Old South, as well as the United States Constitutional Convention held at what is now called Independence Hall in Philadelphia in 1787.
Athens State hosts annual Constitution Day celebration
- The News Courier
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Pelham Curtis Brewer, 81, of Athens, Alabama, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens. Burial in Nebo Cemetery. Visitation noon until service Saturday at Spry Funeral Home.
Wallace Glen Clark, 68, of Athens, passed away Tuesday August 11. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, August 24, at McConnell Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Burial will be at Limestone Memorial Gardens.
Graveside service for Ethel Lee Hubbard, 95, of Athens, is 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Eastwood Memorial Gardens, Montgomery, Alabama.
Larry "Lee" Burch Jr., of Lakeland, Florida, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born September 29, 1968. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Athens City Cemetery with Mike Davis officiating.
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: Victim ID'd in Clinton Street investigation
- UPDATE: Victim ID'd in I-65 wreck
- THANK A FARMER: Curtis Farms going strong after 35 years
- Arrest reports for 9/16/20
- Arrest reports for 9/15/20
- Arrest reports for 9/17/20
- ‘Haunt Walks’ tours step back into Athens’ haunted history
- Arrest reports for 9/19/20
- BUILDING UP: Elkmont Elementary at top of project list for LCS
- ShowerUp coming to Athens for 1-day event
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.