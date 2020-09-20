Constitution Day 2020
The News Courier/J.R. Tidwell

Sean Busick, a history professor at Athens State University, speaks about the American Revolution inside Kares Library as part of Constitution Day on Thursday. Athens State hosts Constitution Day annually. As part of his speech, Busick gave information on William Gilmore Simms, a leading literary figure in the Old South, as well as the United States Constitutional Convention held at what is now called Independence Hall in Philadelphia in 1787.

