Athens State University has named a new interim provost and interim vice president for academic affairs. The school announced the appointments Friday via press release.
Jackie Smith will be the new interim provost, while Kim LaFevor was named the interim VP of academic affairs.
“Dr. LaFevor has a rich background in developing and executing strategic initiatives and is ably suited for this interim role,” said Philip Way, president of Athens State University. “Meanwhile, Dr. Smith’s long tenure in the provost office, including her role as SACSCOC liaison, equips her to assume control as provost without missing a beat.”
According to Athens State, Smith has 34 years of experience in higher education, including 14 spent in Athens.
“Smith has worked in the office of the provost at Athens State for eight years, holding positions as assistant vice president for academic affairs and associate vice president for academic affairs,” said the school. “Before that, she held various academic roles as interim library director, interim administrative dean for the college of education, and director of the Quality Enhancement Plan in addition to 10 years of teaching experience."
LaFevor has 29 years of experience in higher education and has been with Athens State for 15 years. She has served as the dean of the college of business for the last seven years.
“In addition to her work with Athens State, LaFevor has also taught human resource management and business management curriculum collegiately at the associate, baccalaureate, masters and doctoral level spanning a period of 29 years at both public and private academic institutions,” said the university.
According to Athens State, the school is currently in the process of selecting a search firm to assist in finding people to fill the roles of provost and VP for academic affairs.
