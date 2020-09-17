Athens State University received an honor Sept. 9 that no other school in northern Alabama can claim. The computer science and information technology programs at Athens State have received Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) accreditation.
According to a release from Athens State, “ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.”
ABET currently accredits 4,144 programs at 812 colleges and universities across 32 countries. ABET criteria focuses on “what students experience and learn.”
“ABET accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly-skilled professionals from industry, academia and government with expertise in the ABET disciplines,” according to Athens State.
According to the university, the computer science and information technology programs provide students with a “strong foundation in programming, problem analysis, problem-solving and software engineering supplemented with practical experience using hardware and software resources available in contemporary computer laboratories maintained by Athens State.”
“ABET accreditation is a tribute to our highly qualified and dedicated faculty,” said Stephen Spencer, dean of Athens State’s college of arts and sciences. “Meeting the highest national — and even international — standards of quality assures employers and graduate programs that our students are fully prepared for success.”
Visit www.abet.org for more information on ABET, its member societies and accreditation.
