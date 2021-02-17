The Athens State University campus will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to potential inclement weather.
Classes will also be delayed until 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Athens State Director of Marketing,Public Relations and Publications Chris Latham said it's "for the safety of students, faculty, and staff."
All on-campus evening classes have been canceled.
A determination about closing or delays on Thursday will be determined after further assessment, Latham said.
