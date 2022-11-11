Athens, AL – The Athens State University Board of Trustees have released that earlier today, Dr. Philip Way announced that he was stepping down as President of Athens State University. In announcing his resignation, Way stated “I have done what I aimed to do,” and touted recent accomplishments of the university, including the initiation of approximately 20 new degree programs, especially at the graduate level. Way also referenced the university’s culture of innovation, as shown by the surge in online and experiential learning programs. Way explained that after spending years as a provost and president of two universities, he wants to take some time to “rebalance [his] life, giv[ing] more attention to conventional faculty activities as well as family and personal pursuits.”
“I want to thank Dr. Way for his service to this University. The Board and I wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” said Arthur Orr, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Orr has called a special meeting of the Board’s Executive Committee on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, to accept Way’s resignation.
Dr. Way’s resignation will become effective on Dec. 31, 2022. Way, the 37th President of the University, was appointed to that position in May, 2019 by the University’s Board of Trustees. After Dec. 31, Dr. Catherine Wehlburg, the University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, will fill the duties of President until an Acting President is named by the Board.
