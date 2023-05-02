Local college students received recognition this past weekend as they got to walk across the stage at Athens State University and turn their tassle to the other side.
Athens State held its graduation ceremonies on Saturday, April 29, for 365 students who applied for graduation. Grades were being posted as of press time, so the official number of degrees and diplomas will be determined later this week. Students were allowed to walk at the ceremonies if they applied for graduation.
The university had three ceremonies for each of their colleges: Business, Education, and Arts & Sciences.
The College of Business keynote speaker was Crystal Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Decatur/Morgan County Chamber of Commerce. The keynote for the College of Education was Dena Mayfield the Pre-K Principal of Hartselle City Schools and Athens State University Alumna. The College of Arts & Sciences speaker was Matthew Banks, Chief Executive Officer of Crestwood Medical Center.
The university also had their first four Nursing students from the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program graduate at the College of Arts & Sciences ceremony. A special pinning ceremony was conducted to celebrate their accomplishments.
