Athens High School students are participating in a new program this year that might help them find employment right after graduation.
The program is called Ready-to-Work, and each student taking part has been given the opportunity to participate in an interview week.
Participating students were able to select three companies to interview with from a selection of 21 local businesses. These included Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing, Morell Engineering, Valley Rubber, Buffalo Rock Pepsi, Walmart Distribution Center, Athens-Limestone Hospital, CMC Steel, Toyota Boshoku Aki and Thomas Electric.
The interviews were conducted via teleconference.
According to a release from ACS, 100% of the students who were interviewed received a call back for a second interview or were given a contingent offer on the spot. The businesses offered students salaries around $17 an hour and benefits such as insurance, 401K and paid time off.
“The RTW program offers students training in soft skills, time management, problem-solving skills and critical-thinking techniques,” ACS said in the release. “Each participant is monitored for attendance, punctuality, attitude, motivation, organization and overall workplace ethics.”
Students who complete the course earn a Alabama Certified Worker certificate, a National Career Readiness certificate and one free course at the institution of their choice in the Alabama Community College network.
The RTW course is taught online by AHS career and technical education instructor Lori Jones.
“This program is an extraordinary real-life experience that offers students in our school system a pathway to valuable employment directly out of high school,” Jones said.
