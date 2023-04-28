Two Athens students, Ella Marlowe and Hannah Turner, led a class for the teachers at the high school on Friday's professional development day for the educators.
Marlowe and Turner are leaders in the school's Active Minds club. Active Minds is a national organization aimed at breaking the stigma that surrounds mental health, said the club's faculty sponsor Casey Walker. They are the first high school chapter in the state of Alabama.
"Just giving students a vocabulary about how to talk about mental health I think is making such a difference and students are passionate about it. They like learning about their minds as their minds are developing," Walker said.
The students led the teachers in Validate, Appreciate, and Refer (V-A-R) training that they became certified in through Active Minds.
"I think this is really fun and I like seeing all the teachers: they're engaging, their wheels are turning about mental health, and they're seeming to enjoy this," Turner said.
The students taught some of their classmates earlier to practice going through the training a few times before they got the chance to lead the teachers through it on Friday.
"I think they're learning a lot. Earlier in the week we taught some kids as well and you can tell the differences with the way they answer," Marlowe said. "They've been through life experiences where they've seen it."
Psychology teacher and another Active Minds faculty sponsor, Paige Hicks, said they want to empower the students by letting them lead this training.
"We thought it would be extra powerful for the teachers to hear from students about how it's helpful to be talked to when they are struggling and how it might be unhelpful," Hicks said.
All week long Hicks has led the school's Mental Health Awareness Week hosted by the high school's chapter of Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society and Active Minds Club. This is the third year the school has had a week dedicated to that after Hicks started it back in 2021.
Earlier in the week the school held a new component of Mental Health Awareness Week. The Mental Health Fair was organized by Michael Ross, ACS Mental Health Coordinator, with help from AVID, Peer Helpers, and Student Council. Organizations such as the Family Resource Center, Limestone County Child Advocacy Center and Limestone County Mental Health Center provided mental health resources and tips.
"I really want them to realize that it's not just a week we should focus on mental health – that we should focus on it all the time because you can't pour from an empty cup." she said. "We just really want kids to know that everybody has mental health. Mental health is health and you just need to take care of yourself."
