President Donald Trump announced this week that Sue Noah, a mathematics teacher at iAcademy at Athens Elementary School, has received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Noah and three other teachers from Alabama were named as finalists for the national award last September. Other Alabama teachers receiving the national award were:
• Kristin Bundren, Spain Park High School;
• Kevin Pughsley, Berry Middle School; and
• Lorie White, Rogers High School.
Presidential awardees receive a certificate signed by the president, a trip to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
Noah, a Selma native who earned her bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Auburn University, has been an early childhood educator for 25 years. She earned a master's degree in early childhood education from the University of West Alabama and is currently completing national board certification. She is also certified in early childhood education.
Noah has taught all subjects for kindergarteners at Athens elementary for 10 years. Previously, she taught first grade at Athens elementary, kindergarten at Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary School in Decatur, and 4-year-old preschool as assistant director in a church program.
“Receiving the Presidential Award is an honor that has impacted my life as an educator," Noah said, adding that what drives her passion for teaching are those "aha!" moments when students light up as learners and want to learn more.
“This award recognizes colleagues, family, friends and students who encouraged me to follow my heart and have challenged me along the way," she said. "It is an opportunity to share my passion for teaching, and I hope to encourage fellow educators to join me in igniting students’ love for learning.”
