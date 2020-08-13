Parking has been an issue for those wanting to walk on the Swan Creek Greenway Trail in Athens from U.S. 72, but a fix to the problem is in the works.
The Athens City Council voted Monday to enter into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for right-of-way maintenance in regards to the trail. The city intends to build a parking lot complete with lights so trail users have a place to safely stow their vehicles.
City Engineer Michael Griffin said this step will allow Athens to move forward with construction on the parking lot by sending out bids.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said many people using the trail currently park illegally on the north side of the trail on land that is neither an easement or in the right of way. The future parking lot will be behind Railroad Bazaar and has already been cleared of timber, he said.
“People using the trail will be able to park there, walk under the (U.S.) 72 bridge, hit the trailhead and go all the way to the Sportsplex,” Marks said. “It's a safety issue. Adding the parking lot will make the area a whole lot safer, and getting in and out will be easier.”
Councilman Harold Wales asked Griffin during the meeting when the parking lot project will start. Griffin said once bids come back and the city knows the price of construction, he hopes the project will begin in the fall and be finished by the spring, “if we're lucky.”
Marks said Swan Creek Greenway Trail will eventually become part of the Singing River Project, an effort to connect Athens, Madison and Huntsville with trails and other features along the Tennessee River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.