The City of Athens will begin leaf pickup Monday, Nov. 2, but there will be some changes.
Due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's sanitation department is not allowed to use inmate labor to aid in the service. As such, there will not be a specified route schedule this year.
Sanitation Director Earl Glaze said those who bag their leaves will have pickup on their normal service days. There is not a set schedule for leaves raked to the side of the yard.
Glaze said leaf pickup will start on one side of the city, and the crew will work to the other side, and start the process again.
“Please do not place leaves in drainage ditches, on the side of the street or covering culverts,” said the city in a release. “This will create an issue with drainage.”
