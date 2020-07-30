The City of Athens will soon be replacing a bridge on Sunset Street at the intersection of Fifth Avenue.
According to city officials, city crews will begin removing a tree from the right of way Friday, weather permitting.
There will be a temporary closure of the area beginning that morning.
Then on Monday, the bridge replacement will begin. Sunset Street will be closed for several weeks during the project.
The city said it will update progress during the project.
