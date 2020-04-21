Athens police believe the death of a pedestrian this morning may have been suicide.
Wesley Ford Tribble, 34, was struck about 8:15 a.m. by a train on the CSX Railroad tracks between McClellan and Pryor streets, said Police Chief Floyd Johnson. Tribble died at the scene, the chief said.
CSX reported the accident to 911 about 8:17 a.m., an official said.
Traffic was blocked from Bryan Street to Elm Street while officers investigated the death, Johnson said.
"The initial investigation into this death points to suicide," Johnson said. "The investigation is continuing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.