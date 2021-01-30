An old billiards hall could see new life after being purchased by three Athens grads with a passion to enhance the downtown district, according to an official release.
The storefront in downtown Athens sold after being on the market for only one day before Danny Whitfield, David Gregory and Stephen Ryberg purchased the vacant, historic 8 Balls Billiards at 100 W. Market St.
The trio graduated from Athens High School together in 1982, and the group of friends-turned-business-partners have major plans for the approximately 2,800-square-foot building. They are not ready to announce exactly what they plan to do, but Ryberg said they have a passion to enhance the downtown district.
Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said she's excited to partner with the trio to welcome them to downtown Athens.
“Seeing new life brought to a downtown building long-vacant is one of the most exciting and gratifying components of the revitalization process,” said Richardson. “You get to see buildings come back to life right before your eyes.”
Richardson wished them well in their renovations and will be here to offer help along the way.
“We have enjoyed seeing the excitement of the community on the possibilities of this project,” Ryberg said. “Stay tuned for future announcements regarding this establishment in the near future.”
—Blake Williams contributed to this article.
