Athens Utilities Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said about 450 customers are without power this morning.
"We've got additional help this morning from Huntsville Utilities," he said. "We're doing our best to get all power restored before this next round of weather comes through."
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that includes Limestone County.
"If we get hit again, we will face it head on and do what we have to do," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. "Our employees from Utilities to Public Works to Police and Fire and so many others have been working long hours to deal with outages, icy roads, fallen trees and limbs and calls for assistance. We are blessed with dedicated employees. We also are extremely appreciative to Scottsboro and Huntsville for helping us work to restore power and sharing their resources with us."
