Per the City of Athens, Athens Utilities customer accounts is closing today and will remain closed Thursday due to COVID-19 cases. The building will undergo additional sanitization and tentatively reopen Friday.
According to a release from the City, in-person and drive-thru payments will not be available while closed. Phone, online, kiosk and bank draft payments will be accepted. There will not be any penalties for non-payment while the office is closed.
