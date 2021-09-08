Athens Utilities Customer Accounts on Jefferson Street is closing to walk-in traffic because of employees quarantining due to COVID-19.
The drive-thru window will remain open during its regular hours.
Employees who do not need to quarantine will continue to operate the window, take calls and respond to emails.
Customer Accounts will tentatively reopen to the public on Monday. In addition to the drive-thru window, payments will continue to be accepted by phone, online, kiosk and bank draft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.