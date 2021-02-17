Officials with Athens Utilities said the number of customers experiencing power outages has dropped to 137.
Officials extended a "thank you" to Athens Utilities for working throughout the weather event, and a "thank you" to Scottsboro and Huntsville for sharing resources to support the efforts.
Officials said there are several damaged utility poles that crews are working to replace. These damaged poles are impacting service for many of the customers without power, officials said.
Athens and Limestone County are preparing for another round of winter weather.
"If citizens experience issues with their heating unit or if they lose power during this next weather event, Central Church of Christ is open through tonight as a warming station and has cots and groceries," said Athens Communications Specialist Holly Hollman. "Limestone County Emergency Management Agency has been in touch with Central today to offer support for this effort. We appreciate Central and EMA for providing this service."
