The City of Athens held a budget work session Thursday at City Hall. Various department heads were on hand to discuss their 2021 fiscal year budgets with members of the Athens City Council.
Steve Carter, manager of the gas department, and Jimmy Junkin, manager of the water department, told the Council they expect to add many new customers over the next fiscal year.
The increase in the number of Athens Utilities customers is an indicator in the population growth of the city as a whole. Many major groups, from Athens Police Department to Athens City Schools, are having to put plans in place now in order to handle the amount of projected growth Athens is facing.
Carter said the gas department currently has 11,000 customers and is expected to add 600 to 700 more over the next year. He said the city owns more than 540 miles of gas lines.
“We are adding new customers every day,” Carter said. “We have people in line waiting to get our service.”
According to figures released at the work session, the gas department expects $15,037,591 in revenue and has budgeted $13,515,484.81 in expenses, with $1,522,106.19 left over. Capital expenditures on various items, including multiple pieces of machinery and four trucks, are projected at $1.05 million, which will leave $612,106.19 in reserve.
Carter pointed out one major change in revenue is a lack of training at city-owned facilities by outside groups. Due to the pandemic, he said no training is scheduled to be held until the beginning of next year.
The number of sewer and water customers were not growing exponentially, Junkin said, but the rate at which customers are being added is increasing. He said the sewer department is experiencing a higher rate of growth than the water department.
The water department expects revenue of $7,401,918 in fiscal year 2021 with estimated operating expenses of $6,689,936. After a budgeted $299,308 in capital expenditures for various equipment and vehicle costs, the department is expected to have $481,075 in reserve.
As for the sewer department, revenue of $8,153,040 and operating expenses totaling $7,909,148 are expected for 2021. After $239,308 in expected capital expenditures, the department expects $100,584 left in reserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.