It won't happen overnight, but Athens Utilities is considering switching over to smart meters for its residential and commercial customers.
At the Oct. 14 meeting, the Athens City Council approved reorganizing the electric department to add a new metering technician and an advanced metering infrastructure systems manager. Electric department manager Blair Davis said those positions won't be filled immediately, but it was important to create them ahead of the meter replacement effort.
He told the council Athens Utilities is considering switching to meters that can read electric, water and gas.
The AMI meters, sometimes known as wireless or “smart” meters, are becoming more commonplace at utilities across the country. Huntsville Utilities installed them on residential homes within the past year, and Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority customers also have them.
Davis said the biggest benefit to the ratepayer would be assurance of a true reading. It would also allow the utility to add some features it hasn't had before, including the ability to allow customers to have prepaid accounts.
The biggest benefit, however, may be the ability to determine where outages happen as soon as they happen. If a customer loses power, the wireless meter will send a signal informing the utility. It will also send a signal letting the utility know when power has been restored.
“From an operational standpoint, it will limit or reduce the number of times we have to roll a truck,” Davis said. “It will be hard to put a dollar value on how it will improve service to customers.”
Connecting and disconnecting power, water and gas would also be as easy as pressing a button.
There are drawbacks to the meters, but not from Davis' point of view. Opponents of smart meters fear health issues associated with high-frequency radiation.
Davis said he understands those concerns but said the signal emitted by the devices is no worse than cellphones, microwave ovens or wireless routers.
While some utilities give customers a chance to opt out of the smart meters for a fee, Davis said he's not sure if that would be possible in Athens. He would prefer to change all the meters at once.
Davis said he doesn't know when the change would take place, as some pressing projects came up. Those include the construction of a substation to serve GE Aviation and the future construction of a substation to serve the future Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. facility.
Prior to the retirement of Athens Utilities general manager Gary Scroggins, Davis said a list of vendors was compiled and the bid process was started. Between Scroggins' retirement in 2017 and the industrial projects, Davis said the meter project was placed on the back burner.
“I don't have a timetable (for the project),” Davis said. “We do hope to move forward with a pilot program where we install a smaller number of meters to make sure the system does what we want it to do.”
Ideally, he said the pilot program would contain a cross section of 100 meters — some high turnover residential and others in traditional neighborhoods.
At the Oct. 14 meeting, Council President Harold Wales asked if changing the meters would require terminating meter-reader positions. Davis said that would not be the case, and that any meter reader positions lost would happen through attrition.
“I don't foresee a time where we wouldn't have any (meter readers) at all,” he said. “Anything mechanical is subject to failure and you'd have to send someone out to not only replace (the meter) but also get a reading. Nobody is going to lose a job.”
