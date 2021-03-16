The City of Athens issued an alert Monday that at least one Utilities customer had reported receiving a scam call from someone offering “sign ups for a fixed rate monthly utility bill.” According to Customer Accounts Manager Regina Rager, Athens Utilities is not behind these calls.
“Please do not give out account information if you receive such a call,” said the City of Athens in the alert.
Any customer who receives a similar call is advised to hang up and call Athens Utilities directly at 256-233-8750 in order to make sure they are speaking with an actual representative of the organization.
