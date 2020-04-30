Athens will waive sales and lodging tax late fees for certain businesses to help the local economy recover in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic.
City Council members approved an ordinance to that effect during their regular meeting Monday. The city's action is consistent with a similar action taken by the Alabama Department of Revenue on March 18 and 19. Unlike the ADR's waiver, the city's waiver is good through July 1 and applies to sales and lodging tax late fees accrued from February through May.
The ordinance waives only the penalties for late-paid sales and lodging taxes, not the taxes themselves; the city will still collect those.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said Wednesday the city decided to follow the Department of Revenue's action "to show small businesses we will make an effort to help them by waiving the late fees."
District 1 Councilman Chris Seibert suggested the temporary waiver of late payment penalties as a gesture to small businesses because they are struggling so much, the mayor said.
Sales tax penalties
Under the new ordinance, the city will waive sales tax late payment penalties for small retail businesses whose monthly retail sales during the previous calendar year averaged $62,500 or less and that are unable to pay February, March, April and May city sales tax liabilities.
"It's a way to say to small businesses that if you are under $62,500, we know you are struggling and anything we can do to benefit you, we want to do that," Marks said. "It's meaningful to some, but not a huge impact on the city."
Food businesses
The city will also waive sales tax late payment penalties for businesses currently registered with the ADR as engaging in NAICS Sector 72 business activities and that are unable to pay February, March, April and May sales tax liabilities. Businesses included in NAICS Sector 72 are those preparing meals, snacks and beverages for immediate consumption.
Excluded from this sector are civic and social organizations, amusement and recreation parks, theaters and other recreation or entertainment facilities providing food and beverage services.
Lodging tax penalties
The city will also waive the 10% late payment penalties on municipal lodging taxes for businesses that are unable to pay February, March, April and May lodging taxes.
The ordinance takes effect upon lawful publication in the legals section of The News Courier.
