Athens will soon have a new Water Services manager after the City Council voted unanimously Monday to hire Jimmy Junkin, a water and sewer service veteran.
Junkin last served as executive director of the Brunswick-Glynn County (Georgia) Joint Water and Sewer Commission. Before taking the job in Brunswick, Junkin worked for about 19 years for the city of Tuscaloosa.
Council President Harold Wales recommended the council vote to hire Junkin, who Wales described as “a highly qualified individual.”
“I thought it was necessary for what this city has coming that we hire somebody who can hit the ground running,” Wales said.
Junkin on Tuesday said he was “thrilled” to have been chosen by the council and looked forward to getting started. A start date for Junkin has not yet been established, as he is still waiting on a written offer from the city.
“Athens is going through some terrific growth, and it's a great opportunity,” he said. “There will be some big challenges to keep up with the changes and to make sure the infrastructure there is in a good place. Those things will require a lot of energy, and that's good with me.”
When asked about his early priorities, Junkin said he would first try to get a handle on the city's current infrastructure needs that come with a growing community. He explained Athens would continue to be attractive to people who work in Huntsville but want a more quiet life away from the city.
“(Athens) is more relaxed, and it's going to draw people who are looking for quality of life,” he said.
Another early step will be to meet with Water Services employees who are familiar with the system and who can help him determine the system's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats moving forward.
When asked about his plans to address aging parts of the city's water and sewer system, Junkin said Athens' problems are not unique.
“Everybody has old infrastructure,” he said. “The biggest worry is always how do you fund rehabilitation and expansion, and then you have to spend the money where it's needed most. A lot of that will (be decided) with an analysis to set up goals and objectives.”
Other business
In other business Monday, the council:
• Held a public hearing and then approved a resolution to vacate a portion of Second Avenue. The move is related to the future construction of the new Athens Elementary School;
• Reappointed Frank McCollum to the Athens-Limestone Public Library Board of Trustees for another four-year term, which expires Oct. 1, 2023;
• Rescheduled the Monday, Nov. 11, City Council meeting to Monday, Nov. 4, due to the Veterans Day holiday;
• Approved the severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday for the last weekend of February 2020. Certain covered items will be exempt from municipal sales and use tax during the holiday weekend;
• Authorized the mayor to enter into a contract with Loomis Armored U.S. for an on-site safe and armored car services for the Athens Utilities customers accounts office; and
• Entered into an agreement with Grayson Carter and Sons to repair portions of Newby Road between Cambridge Lane and Mooresville Road at a cost not to exceed $25,000.
