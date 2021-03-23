The Athens High School Winter Guard Team poses for a photo after placing first in the state championships on Saturday at Bob Jones High School. The AHS Winter Guard, from left, front row are Anna Grace Hargrove, Jacoby Edmundson, Jessika Jones and Allie Williams; middle row, Lilah Cobb, Abigail Duncan, Alondra Meza, Ali Hart and Vada Rynders and back row, Emma Hammons and Braille Fuller.