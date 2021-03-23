Athens High's winter guard took first place in the state championships Saturday in Madison after earning the top spot in a regional competition earlier this month in Tennessee.
The Scholastic Regional AA Division of the Alabama/Mississippi State Championships were held at Bob Jones High. On March 13, the winter guard team won first place in the Spring Hill High School Raider Regional SRAA competition held in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
The only other competition the team participated in this season was held at Hoover High School (The Hoover Winter Odyssey). They finished in third place.
Team members this year include Allie Williams, Jacoby Edmundson, Abigail Duncan, Alondra Meza, Anna Grace Hargrove, Lilah Cobb, Ali Hart, Braille Fuller, Vada Rynders, Emma Hammons and team captain Jessika Jones.
Jones' parents told The News Courier they are very proud of the team's accomplishments and believe the recognition is well-earned.
“Being the proud parents of the team’s captain, AHS senior Jessika Jones, who is the only squad member to complete her full four years in the Athens Winter Guard program that has weathered the challenges of three different school principals, three different band directors, and three different team sponsors, we believe she, her teammates, and program are worthy of recognition,” Cline and Tobee Jones told the News Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.