An Athens woman has been indicted on a charge of chemical endangerment of a child and other drug charges, court records show.
Candalisa Marie Tuck, 31, of 13481 L&M Acres Drive, is accused of exposing her child to drugs or drug paraphernalia, according to the indictment filed in Limestone County Circuit Court.
She remained jailed Friday afternoon in Limestone County following her arrest Jan. 26 on charges of chemical endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $9,500, but her release has not been set, jail records show.
The Limestone County grand jury recently indicted Tuck on a charge of chemical endangerment. The indictment said she "knowingly, recklessly or intentionally" caused or permitted her child, who is identified only by initials, to be in an environment where the child was "exposed to, ingested, inhaled or had contact with a controlled substance, a chemical substance or drug paraphernalia."
Limestone County Sheriff's Investigator Jamie King testified about the case before the grand jury.
The indictment did not list the child's age or what the child was exposed to.
