An Athens woman has been charged in her mother's murder, according to Athens Police.
APD Capt. Trevor Harris said a 911 call was placed around 4 p.m. Friday, requesting medical assistance in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue. Once first responders arrived, they found 58-year-old Tammie Doss and her 86-year-old mother, Flora Doss.
According to Harris, the two had shared the home. He said Athens Fire & Rescue arrived first Friday to find Flora Doss dead in the home.
After APD and Limestone County Coroner Mike West arrived, an investigation into her death began. Harris said detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Tammie Doss late Friday night, charging her with murder, but did not provide details regarding what made Tammie Doss a suspect or the circumstances leading up to Flora Doss' death.
"The investigation remains open," Harris said. "Persons with information related to the death of Mrs. Doss are asked to contact Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700."
Tammie Doss was booked at APD before being transferred to the Limestone County Detention Center, where Harris said she remained Saturday pending a bond hearing.
