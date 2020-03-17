An Athens woman accused of exposing a child to opiates remains free on bond following her arrest this week, records show.
Shannon Marie Combs, 32, of 27571 U.S. 72, was arrested Tuesday by Limestone County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Zivat on a warrant charging her with chemical endangerment of a child, jail records show.
Combs is accused of "knowingly, recklessly or intentionally" permitting a child "to be exposed to, to ingest or inhale, or to have contact with" opiates between Feb. 11 and March 5, according to the complaint filed in Limestone County District Court by Limestone County Sheriff's Investigator Jamie King.
She was released Wednesday from the Limestone County Jail after posting bond of $5,000, court records show.
