An Athens woman has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and murder following a car accident that left a teenager dead Sunday night, Athens Police said Monday.
Tasha Danet Evans, 41, was driving on Hines Street, north of Brownsferry Street, when she struck 17-year-old George Randall Kelley, who was on a bicycle. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the accident occurred just before 11 p.m.
Kelley "was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he died a short time later," Johnson said.
The investigation into the accident continues, but Johnson said Evans was arrested and transferred to the Limestone County Jail, where she remained Monday.
