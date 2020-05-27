Athens woman charged with statutory rape

An Athens woman turned herself in Wednesday after police received a report of statutory rape involving her and a 14-year-old, an official said.
Jada Areial Acklin, 21, is charged with second-degree rape, records show. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said APD received the report May 17 about the incident, which he said occurred in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue. An investigation into the report led to an arrest warrant for Acklin, the chief said.
State law defines second-degree rape as any person 16 or older engaging "in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex less than 16 and more than 12 years old" and in which the older person is at least two years older than the victim, or engaging in sexual intercourse with someone of any age who is mentally incapable of consent.
Second-degree rape is a Class B felony, meaning those convicted of the crime face a sentence between two and 20 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.