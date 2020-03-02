An Athens woman accused of stealing personal information in order to open accounts and obtain credit cards and loans remained jailed in Morgan County Monday evening, according to the Morgan County Jail.
Roxanne Richards Hardiman, 35, was arrested Thursday on two counts of identity theft and one count of trafficking in stolen identities, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division.
After multiple people in Morgan and surrounding counties had their personal information stolen and then used to open accounts at various financial institutions in order to obtain multiple credit cards, debit cards and loans, the CID began a months-long investigation, the sheriff's office reported.
Authorities arrested Hardiman after finding her hiding in a home on Shoal Creek Road in Priceville, according to the sheriff's office.
While jailed in Morgan County, Hartselle police added the second count of identity theft, raising her bail to $115,000 total, according to jail records.
Additional charges are expected, the sheriff's office reported.
Residents are reminded to keep their personal information secure and to immediately report suspicious activity on their credit card, debit card and bank accounts.
