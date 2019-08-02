If you are in the market for gently used baby gear, kid and adult clothing, housewares or even gaming systems, you won't want to miss Saturday's yard sale fundraiser in Athens.
The annual event, hosted by the Limestone County Foster & Adoptive Parent Association, will be 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena off Alabama 99.
No need to worry about rain or heat, the event will be held indoors at the training building on the rodeo grounds, with signage directing attendees to the spot.
"There will be clothes for all sizes and genders for $5 a bag, kitchenware and utensils, housewares, bedding, baby gear — including lots of high chairs, rockers and car seats — toys, books, movies and gaming systems," said Maria Tyler, vice president of LCFAPA. "You name it, we have it."
"Money raised from the yard sale will be given to the association to use for training, the annual Christmas party and for special needs for the kids in care that the Department of Human Resources doesn't cover," Tyler said.
While DHR covers most expenses for the children, LCFAPA does help with prom and prom photographs and other needs.
"One big thing we do is provide gift cards for gas or meals for families that have someone in the hospital and they need to go back and forth," Tyler said. The cards also come in handy when a child is initially placed with a family, which can happen quickly and with little notice sometimes, she said.
This will be the second year LCFAPA has held a yard sale fundraiser. Its first yard sale, held last fall in the parking lot at DHR, generated $550. A second yard sale was held about a month ago at Tyler's home.
"This will be our big one," Tyler said of the Saturday event.
Association members hope it will generate $750.
LCFAPA is made up of about 70 families, including about 30 to 35 licensed foster families in the county; adoptive families, both local and international; and kinship families, those with grandparents, aunts or uncles acting as guardians, Tyler said.
For more information about the yard sale fundraiser, call Tyler at 256-777-9900.
