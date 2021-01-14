A road rage incident that led to attempted murder charges for two and a man who filmed himself assaulting a 12-year-old are among 125 recent indictments from a Limestone County grand jury, records show.
The road rage incident took place in July 2020. Multiple witnesses called 911 in a half-hour span to report a gray Pontiac G6 with a man hanging out the window, shooting at a white Ford F-150. According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the incident began in Madison County but continued along U.S. 72 into Limestone.
"The truck was riddled with bullet holes as the suspects chased the victim and continued to fire until a round nearly struck the victim, causing him to nearly flip the vehicle," LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young said at the time.
The suspects abandoned their vehicle along the highway but left several items inside, including a driver's license. James Mathew Owens III and Isaiah Shakur Watson were each arrested and charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Records show they were indicted Dec. 10 on the charges by a Limestone County grand jury.
Statutory rape
Also in July 2020, Timothy Mayberry Jr. was arrested by LCSO on charges of second-degree rape and production, possession and dissemination of child pornography.
The victim was 12 when the crime occurred, according to LCSO. Investigators further discovered Mayberry had filmed an assault, though it was not made public at the time of his arrest whether the assault on film and the rape were separate incidents.
Like Owens and Watson, Mayberry was indicted on his charges Dec. 10.
Drug charges
The following individuals were indicted the same day on drug charges: Leah Catherine Anderson, chemical endangerment of a child; Bradley Wayne Barnett, possession of a controlled substance; Bradley Allen Barran, possession of a controlled substance; Brian Keith Bright, possession of a controlled substance; Nicholas James Brown, possession of a controlled substance; James Christopher Burnett, possession of a controlled substance; Brylee Shiann Burnette, possession of a controlled substance; Jordan Lena Tuck, chemical endangerment of a child; Derricke Quint Caldwell, possession of a controlled substance; Diana Cecilia Chabi, possession of a controlled substance; Zaccheaus Douglas Coleman, possession of a controlled substance; Christopher Lee Combs, possession of a controlled substance; Jessica Nicole Dugger, possession of a controlled substance; Rodney Sherlock Dugger, felony DUI; Michael Lynn Eaton, possession of a controlled substance; Daniel Joseph Ewertz, felony DUI; Melissa Ann Fuller, possession of a controlled substance; Brandy Ogle Gentry, possession of a controlled substance; Joshua Ryan German, possession of a controlled substance; Thomas Dewayne Gladden, possession of a controlled substance; Eduardo M. Gonzalez, possession of a controlled substance; Adrian Gerard Green, possession of a controlled substance; Leticia Griffin, possession of a controlled substance; Emily Ellzey Grzybowski, possession of a controlled substance; Michael C. Hastings, possession of a controlled substance; Donald Wayne Jarrett II, possession of a controlled substance; Alexandra Nicole Johnson, chemical endangerment of a child; Sharon Rakele Johnson, possession of a controlled substance; Tiffany Dawn Look, possession of a controlled substance; Randall Lamar McClung, possession of a controlled substance; Duane Lee Merrell, possession of a controlled substance; Mandi Lynn Miller, possession of a controlled substance; Chasion Torvon Mitchell, possession of a controlled substance; Danny Ray Nolan, possession of a controlled substance; Donnie Ray Pardon, possession of a controlled substance; Paul Pate, possession of a controlled substance; Torrey Deon Peoples, possession of a controlled substance; Nicholas Hunter Powell, possession of a controlled substance; Zachary Kaed Purnell, possession of a controlled substance; Clifton Carl Pylant, possession of a controlled substance; Jessica Lynn Pylant, possession of a controlled substance; Daniel Joseph Romesburg, possession of a controlled substance; Joshua W. Scanlan, two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Ginger Krist Schrimsher, possession of a controlled substance; James Christopher Smith, possession of a controlled substance; Tyler Jefferson Smith, possession of a controlled substance; Lucas Leon Spann, possession of a controlled substance; Talia Stephens, possession of a controlled substance; Ethan Allen Stutts, possession of a controlled substance; Kristie Lynn Stutts, possession of a controlled substance; Jasmine Ariel Summers, possession of a controlled substance; James Allen Tankersley, possession of a controlled substance; James Hoyt Toney, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime; Crystal Lea Turner, possession of a controlled substance; John Wesley Turner, possession of a controlled substance; John Lewis Vaughn, possession of a controlled substance; Jonathan Deivon Wiggins, possession of a controlled substance; and Jerri Maria Williams, chemical endangerment of a child.
Theft charges
The following individuals were indicted on theft or financial charges: Christopher Lynn Adams, third-degree burglary; Christopher W. Adkins, theft of lost property; Elizabeth Eve Anderson, first-degree theft of property; Brian Scott Birdwell, first-degree receiving stolen property; Alex Aaron Brannon, breaking/entering a vehicle; Amanda Michele Brooks, third-degree burglary; Antonio Lashawn Drake, first-degree theft of property; Eric Frehley Chambers, third-degree burglary; Billy S. Chapman, third-degree theft of property; Jeremiah Ja'viar Childs, first-degree theft of property; Brittney Nicole Clem, first-degree receiving stolen property; Darrell Dajuan Clemons, receiving stolen property; Joseph Michael Coffman, third-degree burglary; Joseph Shane Davis, second-degree theft of property; Darius Jerel third-degree theft of property; Joseph Lance Dowd, breaking/entering a vehicle; Christopher M. Echols, first-degree theft of property; Mickey Joe Elder, first-degree receiving stolen property; Crystal Alexa Fairchild, breaking/entering a vehicle; Jimmy Lee Free Jr., first-degree theft of property; Sanchez Ramon Freeman, receiving stolen property; Pete Amalio Hernandez, first-degree theft of property; Joseph Wayne Jackson, breaking/entering a vehicle; Corey Lee Johnson, second-degree theft of property; Hannah Grace Johnson, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; Lloyd Andrew Jones, third-degree burglary; Earl Edward King, two counts of third-degree burglary; Riley Joseph King, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; Nicholas J. Landreth, first-degree theft of property; Adam Louis Malone, third-degree burglary; John Yates McDonald, breaking/entering a vehicle; Brian Ross McFarland, first-degree theft of property; Trent Dylan Miller, second-degree theft of property; Morgan Renee Negri, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; Ryan Ezra Nelson, first-degree theft of property; William Jackson Norman, second-degree theft of property; Frank Brady Oman, first-degree theft of property; William F. Ouellette, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; Candiss Rae Plyler, third-degree theft of property; Tyler Lamar Reeves, third-degree burglary; Zaccheus Crishon Rich, receiving stolen property; Bradley Michael Rouse, third-degree theft of property; Jonathan Adam Senior, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; Amy Lashay Smith, breaking/entering a vehicle; Derrick Blake Stephens, first-degree theft of property; Gregory Thatch, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; Dominique Symone Thomas, first-degree receiving stolen property; Lance Skyler Thornton, first-degree possession of a forged instrument; Perry Waddell Torain II, receiving stolen property; and Kristopher Vanohlen, second-degree theft of property.
Miscellaneous
The following individuals were also indicted: Phillip Dale Acton, illegal possession of a firearm; Ethan Benjamin Burcham, first-degree assault; Corey Michael Burnside, second-degree assault; Castilo Dontae Carthen, illegal possession of a firearm; Bryan Michael Doll, second-degree assault; Jaci Gabrielle Garcia, obstruction of justice; Brody Norceal Gibson, school employee engaging in a sexual act with a student under the age of 19; Rebecca Diane Ilarraza, violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act; Larice Jovette Malone, second-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief); Chelsea Jordan Redus, second-degree assault; Jonathan Deivon Wiggins, felony third-degree domestic violence (menacing); and Patrick Eugene Wooden, SORNA violation.
