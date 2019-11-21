Thanh Du'o'ng Boyer, a 1989 graduate of Athens High School, is author of "The Ground Kisser." In her book, Boyer talks about her to journey to the United States from South Vietnam as a young girl.Boyer will be signing books at Houston Memorial Library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday during the library's annual Christmas Open House. Books will be available to purchase for $10 each. Library officials said Boyer's story is an inspiring account of sacrifice, courage and perseverance in the face of incredible odds.
