The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a runaway teen, 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin.
Griffin is 5’0” and 135 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The provided photos are from a family vacation to Disney World last week.
Griffin left her residence on Jan. 20, 2023, and now has no cell phone that family members are aware of. If you know Griffin’s current whereabouts, contact Inv. Mike Parton can be reached at (256)-533-8831 or mparton@madisoncountyal.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.