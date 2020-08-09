Face-to-face instruction for Limestone County Schools students started Friday. While there's a lot that's changed for this year, one thing that remained the same is commemorating the day with a picture before the first school day begins. Below are just a few of the great photos that families shared with The News Courier on Facebook.

Abby and Lillian Crowder

Abby Crowder is off to seventh grade West Limestone High, while Lillian Crowder will be enjoying first grade at Sugar Creek Elementary.
Alberto and Alan Vega

Fourth-grader Alberto Vega and second-grader Alan Vega show off their masks before heading off to Johnson Elementary.
Andrew and Brooklyn Jones

First-grader Andrew Jones poses with third-grader Brooklyn Jones before leaving for class at Creekside Elementary.
Annie and Colleen Cross

Annie Cross, a senior, and Colleen Cross, a junior, are ready to roar as West Limestone High Wildcats.
Averie Robinson

Averie Robinson, an Elkmont Elementary student, holds a sign to let everyone know she's a first-grader this year.
Brantlee and Zoe Collins

Brantley Collins, a first grader, and Zoe Collins, a second grader, are ready to learn at Blue Springs Elementary.
Braxton and Karson Resendez

Fifth-grader Braxton Resendez and third-grader Karson Resendez are all smiles as they leave the house for class at Cedar Hill Elementary.
Brooklynn Dugger, Kerighan Dugger and Oakleigh Whitworth

Sixth-grader Brooklynn Dugger, third-grader Kerighan Dugger and first-grader Oakleigh Whitworth all sported education-themed outfits for their first day at Elkmont.
Emily Peek

Emily Peek takes a moment to show off her first-day outfit before starting her senior year at Clements High.
Emylene Flynn

Emylene Flynn is looking forward to the first day of kindergarten at Cedar Hill Elementary.
Hunter White, Landon White, Parker White

Eighth-grader Hunter White, seventh-grader Landon White and sixth-grader Parker White pause for a pic in the yard before they leave for Clements High.
Peyton Acosta Chambers

Peyton Chambers, a sixth-grader, is packed up and ready to go for her first day of school.

