Face-to-face instruction for Limestone County Schools students started Friday. While there's a lot that's changed for this year, one thing that remained the same is commemorating the day with a picture before the first school day begins. Below are just a few of the great photos that families shared with The News Courier on Facebook.
Back to School: Limestone County's 1st day
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
The graveside service for Joyce Holland Layman, 94, of Athens, Alabama, will be 2 p.m. Sunday August 9, 2020, at Athens City Cemetery with Kenny Baskins officiating. Mrs. Layman passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born August 23, 1925, in Limestone County, Alabama…
Ruby Lovelace Houk, 77, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Houk was born June 25, 1943. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home.
Graveside service for Catherine M. Turner, 85, will be noon Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Thatch-Mann Cemetery with Dr. Shirley Fletcher officiating. Royal Funeral Home-Mason Chapel officiating.
David Kyle Turner passed away in Athens Hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020. After a battle with pneumonia, he passed peacefully, surrounded by his family at the age of 57. Kyle is survived by his son, David Nathan Turner, a student at the University of Alabama; his mother, Sandra H. Turner,…
Most Popular
Articles
- Two young Limestone County farmers named finalists in meet
- Athens man receives life sentence for 2017 murder
- Limestone judge tests positive for COVID-19
- Civil case against former Limestone judge dismissed
- VINYL REVIVAL: Record store keeping it old school in Athens
- Soldier's grave vandalized in family cemetery
- Arrest reports for 8/5/20
- Coaches name All-County Boys Basketball Team
- POWER SUPPLY: Athens Utilities resumes non-payment disconnects
- Arrest reports for 8/6/20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.