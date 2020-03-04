Polk Sallet Follies 2020

Cast members of the 28th annual Poke Sallet Follies are ready for showtime, which is March 12-14. The 2020 theme is “Back to the Follies,” which is a nod to follies past. Some of the cast members are, first row, from left, Karman Morgan; second row, Alisha Cannon, Mae Mason and Summer Chance; third row, Ronda Humphrey, Beth Ham, Megan McLaughlin and Annette Barnes-Threet; and fourth row, Jennifer White, Deb Kolhase, David Foreman, Bryan Thornton and Kim Glaze. Tickets are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Athens City Hall, 200 W. Hobbs St. Call 256-777-5680 for after-hours or weekend sales or for more information.

