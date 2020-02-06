Some Athens Elementary schoolmates believe they can stop bullying in the community, and they have drawn their battle lines with crayons and markers.
Over the past week, second and third graders at iAcademy at Athens Elementary School have been busy decorating grocery bags with anti-bullying messages. The brightly decorated bags were taken to Hometown Grocery on Jefferson Street, where shoppers will receive them in the checkout.
The students enjoyed the project, which was the brainchild of Counselor Lori Thompson, who teaches classes on conflict resolution at the school. The students have no doubt their messages will have an impact on residents.
"I think people will see them and remember not to bully other people," Lillian said.
"I do not like bullying, and I think this will tell people to stop, because I don't think it's right," said student Tianna Harris.
"I think the messages will get in their brain and keep on getting in their head, and they will probably stop doing it," said student Victoria Garcia.
"I think people will stop bullying when they see the bags," said student Lily Hamilton.
The time machine
Thompson teaches students strategies to cope with being bullied and what to do if you see someone else being bullied. One interesting method is the time machine. When one student bullies another or two students simply conflict, she may send the them to "the time machine" to work it out. The time machine consists of a plastic floor mat with footsteps at either end. The steps gradually bring the two students face-to-face after they run through different steps to resolve their conflict. One step involves telling the bullying student, or the student with whom they are disagreeing, how their actions make them feel.
Thompson says she sometimes gets involved, but for the most part, the student have learned to work it out for themselves.
Through her class, she hopes students will learn, among other things, to appreciate the differences in people, to take responsibility for what they do and say, to develop strategies for resolving conflict, and to use those skills not only at school, but also at home with siblings and throughout the rest of their lives.
Already, the students are using the strategies they have learned.
For example, student Graison Jones said he knows one way to stop a bully.
"If you see someone bullying someone, stick up for them," he said. "Or, get your friends to stand up for you or help you."
Other strategies on a long list given to the students by Thompson include: ignore the bully, talk it out, tell the bully how you feel, answer the bully with a firm voice, look the bully straight in the eye, walk proud, question the bully, go the other way, get help or use humor to shock or disarm the bully.
Bullying isn't just an issue for children. Adults also face it. There are bullies in the workplace, on the internet and other places, too. They could benefit from Thompson's class or even a grocery bag from Hometown Grocery.
