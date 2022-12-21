Sheffield, Ala. – Bank Independent has been named one of the 2022 Best Banks to Work For. American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees. This marks the fourth year in a row this prestigious honor was awarded to the Bank.
“Our mission of making a positive difference in people’s lives includes our team members and this honor reflects that,” said Rick Wardlaw, CEO of Bank Independent. “We want a culture where our team members look forward to coming to work each, where they can collaborate and work together with other team members and are rewarded with benefits that let them know they are appreciated. This ranking reflects our success both for our team members and as an organization.”
This year 90 banks earned a spot in the ranking of Best Banks to Work For, based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered. The full 2022 Best Banks to Work For list will be featured at www.americanbanker.com.
“The banks recognized on this list are trying hard to create workplaces that employees want to join,” said Chana R. Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. “Especially during this moment when companies are experiencing a shift in how, where, and how much employees work, banks are paying attention to how they can best retain their people.”
On the 2022 list, Bank Independent was ranked No. 30 in the category for banks The survey and awards program is designed to identify and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive.
Determining the Best Banks to Work For involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.
To be considered for participation, banks had to have at least 50 employees working in the U.S. and been in business for a minimum of one year. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final ranking.
About Bank Independent
Since 1947, Bank Independent has taken pride in serving the customers who count on us to be there for them when they need us most. With 30 traditional Sales Offices across North Alabama, an on-campus Deshler Tiger Branch, and the Digital Sales Office, we’re committed to providing the best service, designing the most desired products, and creating an overall excellent experience for each and every customer. As a local community bank, we believe in building relationships that run deep and last. All our team members reside in our local communities and believe in giving back through volunteering. To become part of a bank that makes a positive difference in people’s lives, visit us at bibank.com.
About American Banker
American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker’s content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.
About Best Companies Group
Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.
