Republican Danny Barksdale ousted a veteran incumbent Tuesday in the Limestone County District 2 Commission race. He will face Democrat Roger Williams in the Nov. 3 general election.
“I feel great,” Barksdale said after defeating District 2 Steve Turner by 924 votes in the presidential primary election in Limestone County.
“I'm thankful, and I'm grateful to my family, my wife, my brothers and sisters. They all helped tremendously. I thank District 2 voters for their support and for taking the time to do research and vote for me.”
Barksdale garnered 2,702 votes, or 60.3%, to Turner's 1,778votes, or 39.7%, according to final but unofficial results. The results include ballots from eight of nine precincts within District 2, including 69 absentee votes — 33 for Barksdale and 36 for Turner.
Provisional ballots will be opened and counted Tuesday, March 10.
“I would also like to thank John Wahl, who is the best political strategist in Alabama,” Barksdale said. “I thank him for his advice and counsel. He is the most honorable man I've ever met in my life."
Although election results were canvassed Tuesday night at the Limestone County Courthouse Annex, they will not be official until certified March 10.
Background
Barksdale, 72, a lifelong resident of Limestone County and graduate of East Limestone High School, worked for the United States Army Security Agency for four years. He later earned a degree in business administration from the University of Montevallo, and he held various accounting and managerial positions before retiring.
During his campaign, Barksdale said he wanted to encourage responsible spending by reducing the county's $14 million debt; improve government transparency; and be more proactive in planning for the future, specifically with regard to infrastructure, schools and community services.
District 4 update
District 4 Limestone County Commissioner Ben Harrison was not on Tuesday's Republican primary election ballot because he had no Republican challengers. Only contested races appear on the primary ballot. However, Harrison expects to face independent candidate LaDon Townsend in the Nov. 3 general election. The winner of that race will win a four-year term as District 4 commissioner.
Townsend tried to run as a Republican in the District 4 race but a ballot challenge prevented it. Under GOP rules, Townsend could have waited one election cycle and run for the commission seat, but he chose to run as an independent instead.
