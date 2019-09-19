Tommy Battle on Wednesday officially launched his campaign for a fourth term as mayor of Huntsville.
At an event surrounded by more than 500 supporters, the 63-year-old Battle announced he is seeking to remain in the Rocket City’s top leadership spot.
A small-business owner before taking office, Battle won his first mayoral term in 2008. He has since secured his place in two subsequent elections, winning both by more than 80% of the vote.
Battle touted his efforts in leading the city to its first of 11 straight Triple-A credit ratings and for growing Huntsville's diverse economic base. While infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements have been a focus, Huntsville has boomed in terms of economic development, especially in annexed portions of Limestone County.
More than 28,000 new jobs and $7 billion in economic investment have occurred during Battle's tenure. Projects his office lured include Blue Origin, Polaris, GE Aviation, Facebook and the Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. plant.
“When I took office almost 12 years ago, my economic development goal was to create partnerships and diversify our base,” Battle said in his speech to supporters. “We now have thousands of new jobs in the advanced manufacturing, biotech, cybersecurity and geospatial fields. We have accomplished that goal by working together with others in our region, and I’m grateful for those partners.”
The election will be Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
