As summer slowly winds to a close and kids get ready to return to school, many families are looking to make one last getaway.
Those who book accommodations, however, are being warned by the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama about falling victim to potentially fake travel-related websites. A Huntsville-area business owner was recently scammed by a Hotels.com imposter, resulting in a loss of $3,000.
An investigation by the BBB uncovered “a network of scammers” using the name of Expedia Group, which is the parent company of Hotels.com. The scam has been reported in 16 states and Canada.
The local consumer, who booked a room through Hotels.com, arrived at his hotel and was given a room that did not reflect his booking. The clerk provided him with a customer service number for Hotels.com, and he was then told to call Expedia at 855-419-1219 to speak with a manager.
“When he called, he spoke with Jason Patel, who claimed to be the General Manager on duty. The Alabama consumer gave the details of the reservation, where Jason Patel told him that he could book a different hotel room but needed additional money on gift cards,” said Julia Cherry, director of communications for BBB of North Alabama. “Jason Patel stayed on the phone with the consumer the entire time he was purchasing the gift cards. An investigation conducted by the BBB confirmed that there is no Jason Patel working as a General Manager for Expedia or Hotels.com.”
A statement from Expedia said the company is teaming up with the BBB to educate people about the scam and share tips on how they can protect themselves. The statement went on to say the company is taking steps to counteract imposters, including working with popular search engines to reduce the occurrence of fake ads, making sure the customer service number is more visible and adding information about scams to its customer portal.
“Our goal is always to ensure travelers have a seamless and trouble-free booking experience with us, and it’s incredibly unfortunate that scammers have disrupted our customers’ well-deserved vacations and travel plans,” the statement said. “Rest assured that we are also working hard to identify ways to prevent this from happening in the future.”
How to spot a fake website
Sometimes it may be hard for consumers to tell the difference between a fake travel website and a legitimate site. The BBB of North Alabama recommended the following tips:
• Don’t believe what you see: The site may have the logo or design of a legitimate hotel or booking site, but that can be easily copied from the real website;
• Look out for fake contact info: Some consumers report calling the 1-800 number posted on a scam hotel booking site to confirm its legitimacy, but scammers simply impersonated the front desk of the hotel;
• Double check the URLs: Scammers pick URLs that look very similar to those of legitimate sites. Always be sure to double check the URL before making a purchase. Be wary of sites that have the brand name as a subdomain of another URL (i.e., brandname.scamwebsite.com), part of a longer URL (i.e., companynamebooking.com) or use an unconventional top level domain (i.e., brandwebsite.net or brandwebsite.co);
• Look for a secure connection: Make sure your personal information is being transmitted securely by ensuring the web address starts with “https” and has a lock icon;
• Watch for too-good-to-be-true deals: Be sure to comparison shop and be suspicious of a site that has prices significantly lower than those listed elsewhere.
For more information, check out BBB Scam Stopper (bbb.org/scam) or call 256-355-2226 or 256-533-1640.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.