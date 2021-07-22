The BBVA Athens branch located at 1003 U.S. 72 E. will be closing the location to combine with the PNC Bank located at 1044 U.S. 72 beginning Oct. 8.
PNC Financial Services Group announced its intent to acquire BBVA USA in November of 2020. The merger was approved in May of this year and became official in early June. Completion of the deal makes the combining of the two branches possible.
“We still need to convert the systems over, andwe anticipate everything will be moved over in October,” said Marcey Ziebel, PNC's director of corporate public relations based out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Customers with BBVA routing and account numbers with BBVA will receive new routing numbers and account numbers before or shortly after the conversion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.