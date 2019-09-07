Bailey Baker describes her late cousin Addie as the kind of girl who could light up a room and who wasn't afraid to show up dirty for church.
"People would say even if she had softball practice, she would come in her softball clothes, all dirty and everything," Baker said. "She was there nonstop, always active with the youth group."
Addie died in an ATV accident July 31, days before the new school year started. She was 14.
Baker said it was one of Addie's dreams to spread Christ's word by providing Bibles to students throughout the county.
"One of her dreams, if she had enough money, she wanted to put Bibles in all the schools and lockers," Baker said.
Baker said it was her friend, Riley Carwile, who first came up with the idea to sell bracelets in Addie's memory and use the money to fulfill Addie's dream. They decided to get red bracelets and include Addie's name and the words, "Be the light."
She explained red was Addie's favorite color, while the motto is a way to honor Addie's legacy of lighting up the room.
The idea has been a success, as Baker, Carwile and others who knew the cousins were able to sell enough $2 bracelets to buy 500 Bibles. Baker said they decided to give the Bibles first to Clements High, where Addie was a student.
"We started off at Clements, and we (gave them to) the sports team and band," Baker said, adding they would next give Bibles to students at East Limestone High, where Baker is a student. "We want to do all the county schools."
Each Bible comes with a photo memorializing Addie and some of Addie's favorite verses highlighted, including Psalm 23, which begins, "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want."
Baker said life without Addie "is never going to be the same," but she hopes the Bibles and bracelets will remind people not to take anything for granted, "because you don't know if you'll have that next day."
